Ridgefield property transfers: March 8-13

By The Ridgefield Press on March 22, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Two houses and one condominium worth a total of $704,310 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between March 8 and March 13. The town received $1,080 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

24 Bates Farm Road: Jennifer Townsend of Old South Salem Road to Dean and Holly Arrindell, March 8, $272,310.

7 Cottonwood Lane (Fox Hill): Estate of William Townsend of Wake Forest, N.C., to John Conner of Norwalk, March 9, $132,000.

283 Great Hill Road: Thomas and Nancy Riedy of Danbury to Joseph Britt of Tuckahoe, N.Y., March 10, $300,000.

