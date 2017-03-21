Blue Hammer Creative buys Crossroads Signs

Redding-based Blue Hammer Creative has announced the acquisition of Crossroads Signs in Ridgefield. This acquisition expands the market reach of Blue Hammer Creative within Fairfield County and the metro New York area.

Chris Hammershoy, founder and owner of Blue Hammer Creative, said last week that the move is a good fit for Blue Hammer.

“It will expand our presence in the region and allow us to continue providing enhanced design and production services to a growing clientele,” he said.

Paul Fitzpatrick, owner and general manager of Crossroads Signs, said, “I have seen firsthand the capabilities of the Blue Hammer Creative team. Their quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail are second to none. Stronger still are the creative talents that drive their passion behind each project. I know our customers will be in good hands as we transition the business to Chris and his team.”

Crossroads Signs was established in 2014.