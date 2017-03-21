Boys and Girls Club continues expansion talk Tuesday night

The Boys and Girls Club has decided to move forward with its expansion plans.

Attorney Bob Jewell, who represents the club, will be continuing talks with the Planning and Zoning Commission during a meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex.

The club has proposed to be rezoned into the Central Business District to allow for the expansion.

Director Mike Flynn has said that they’re not sure exactly what the plans are yet, but they want to be bigger to accommodate the growing demand for after school activities from all school levels.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield has experienced tremendous growth in the last ten years,” Flynn said. “The Club has seen membership and attendance grow annually, as youth access a variety of programs and opportunities. With over 1,500 members and nearly 250 youth walking through the door each school day, and 300-500 during summer camp, the Board of Directors and Staff are developing plans to expand the facility.”

Flynn said that a recent study resulted in positive community feedback regarding the importance of the Club to the Ridgefield community, as well as the need to continue to meet the space and programing needs of its youth, and continue the support it provides to working families.

“The study pointed to the positive reputation and image the Club has in the community, especially in its leadership programs for middle and high school students,” Flynn added.