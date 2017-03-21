Schwartz joins ACT of Connecticut

Ridgefield resident and Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz is joining ACT of Connecticut as an artistic advisor.

ACT — A Contemporary Theatre — said it will dedicate one show in each of its first five seasons to the Grammy-award-winning playwright.

The company received approval from town voters last month to renovate and take over the former Schlumberger auditorium.

Schwartz, who will has a series named after him win ACT of Connecticut opens, is best known for writing the musical “Wicked.” He has also composed other Broadway hits including “Godspell” and Pippin.”

On March 3, the six-time Tony Award nominee visited with Ridgefield High School theater students who were getting ready to perform “Pippin.”

In addition to his four Grammy awards, Schwartz has won three Oscars and a Golden Globe.

For more information, visit www.actofct.org