Five debate students win at state tournament

March 20, 2017

Pictured, left to right: Harry Berger, Max Cumming, faculty adviser Melissa Rivera, Paul Kim, Omika Suryawanshi, and team captain Lauren Chakraborty.

Fourteen Ridgefield High School students debated both sides of the resolve “Executive orders should require congressional review” last weekend at the Connecticut Debate Association state championship, which hosted more than 200 high school debaters.  

Five RHS students were awarded trophies for their performance in the state tournament. The Ridgefield team of Paul Kim/Max Cumming placed first overall in the varsity division, the team of Lauren Chakraborty/Omika Suryawanshi placed third overall in the varsity division, and Harry Berger was ranked fifth speaker in the novice division.  

In the varsity division, four RHS students were ranked in the top 20 speakers: Lauren Chakraborty (ninth), Paul Kim (16th), Amelia Hadar (17th), and Max Cumming (18th).

