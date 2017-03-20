Di Masters resigns from Planning and Zoning Commission

Di Masters has resigned from Ridgefield’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which also serves as the town’s Inland Wetlands Board and Aquifer Protection Agency.

She has almost a quarter century of public service to Ridgefield, including more than a decade on both the Board of Selectmen and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Master made her resignation in a letter to Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi on Monday, March 20.

“Dear Barbara, I am writing to submit my resignation from the Planning and Zoning Commission, Inland Wetlands Board and Aquifer Protection Agency effective immediately,” Masters wrote. “It has been my great honor to serve the citizens of RIdgefield for 24 years as a public servant and I will cherish this privilege forever.”

Masters returned to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Inland Wetlands Board in 2015, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy on the commission about a month after her 11-year run on the Board of Selectmen ended after she had decided not to seek re-election in that fall’s contest, after initially accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination to run again.

Before joining the Board of Selectman, Masters had served for 12 years on the Planning and Zoning Commission, including many years as chairman.