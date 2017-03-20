Vey Batesole, 96, former resident

Vey Batesole died on March 15 at her daughter’s home in Plano, TX at the age of 96. Vey was a resident of Ridgefield for over 50 years. She grew up in Darien, CT, attended Sarah Lawrence College, married Richard Batesole in 1951, then moved to Ridgefield where she lived until Rich passed in 2005. She will be remembered as a pre-school teacher at the Community Center, then at St. Stephen’s Church. She was also a Red Cross Captain-of-the-Day for nearly 20 years. Most recently, Vey has spent the last 12 years in Texas with her daughter, and enjoying watching her grandchildren grow.

Vey’s friends and family knew her for her wit, sound advice, never wavering support, and artistic skills. She loved to sew, paint with water colors, create drawings for her children and grandchildren, and both watch and feed birds. She and Rich enjoyed spending time with friends at Great Pond, and vacationing in Gloucester, our family’s cabin in up-state Vermont, and Antigua.

Vey is survived by her sister, Nina Richardson, her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Fran Batesole, her daughter and son-in-law Liz and Bryant Hainey, and grandchildren Brandon Batesole, Paul Hainey, and Mark Hainey.