Converted barn home burns, firefighter injured

By Tony Spinelli on March 20, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Wilton firefighter battles a house fire on Church Street in Georgetown. — Georgetown Fire Department photo

A Wilton family from the Georgetown section of town was put out of a home and a firefighter suffered minor injuries to his leg Sunday evening, March 19, when a barn converted to a home caught fire.

The converted barn, at 1 South Church Street, took three hours to fight, firefighters said. It was badly damaged. The Red Cross was believed to be assisting the family with a place to live.

The injured firefighter hurt his lower leg muscles and was treated and released at Norwalk Hospital. Two other individuals also suffered minor injuries, according to Georgetown firefighters.

Several local fire departments including Weston, West Redding, Redding Ridge and Ridgefield assisted just before 7 p.m.

Route 107, from the intersection with Route 7 to Route 57 in Redding, was closed for several hours.

