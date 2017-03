Scotts Ridge Middle School presents the musical Annie Jr. with performances Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at 7 pm.

The musical tells the story of little orphan Annie, Daddy Warbucks, Miss Hannigan, and the orphans.

Tickets are $7 each and available during SRMS lunch period or at the door.

Scotts Ridge shows often sell out so students are encouraged to purchase tickets at lunch.