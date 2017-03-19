Smith leads Ridgefield to sixth place at State Open

With junior Kieran Smith continuing his assault on the record books, the Ridgefield High boys swim team ended its season by finishing sixth at the State Open meet Saturday at Yale University in New Haven.

The Tigers had 291 points, five fewer than fifth-place Weston (296).

FCIAC and Class LL champion Greenwich was first with 465.5 points, edging runner-up Pomperaug (459.5). New Canaan (415) finished third and Fairfield Prep (330.5) was fourth.

Smith set new meet and CIAC (Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference) state records while winning the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. He also anchored Ridgefield’s first-place 400-yard freestyle record, which set a new school record.

In the 200 freestyle, Smith finished first in a time of 1:37.28, lowering the previous Open and state record of 1:38.04, set in 2005 by Greenwich’s Andrew Trepp. Smith was more than 90 seconds faster than Farmington’s Josh Wroblewski, who finished second in 1:38.71.

Smith’s second individual victory came in the 500 freestyle, as he placed first in a time of 4:24.69. That broke Smith’s own previous Open (4:26.77) and state (4:25.56) records. Wroblewski was once again a distant runner-up, placing second in 4:29.38, nearly five seconds slower than Smith.

Supplying Ridgefield’s third victory was the 400-yard freestyle relay of Liam Riebling, Luke Wang, Alex Burns and Smith, which finished first in a school-record time of 3:09.47.

Junior AJ Bornstein added a pair of top-four individual finishes for the Tigers. Bornstein was second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 56.39 seconds, breaking his own school record of 56.75, set at this year’s Class LL meet. Fairfield Prep’s Oliver Rus won the event in 55.78, setting new meet and state records.

Bornstein contributed a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:54.64. David May (Notre Dame-West Haven) was first in 1:51.53.

Bornstein also teamed with Smith, Riebling and Will Bryant to finish second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:33.82. Fairfield Prep won the relay in 1:33.30.

Riebling, a senior, provided another top-eight finish for Ridgefield, as he placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly with a new RHS record time of 51.90 seconds. Riebling had set the previous program best (51.91) at this season’s FCIAC championship.

More points (top 24 in each event) came from Bryant (22nd, 22.70) in the 50 freestyle; Jared Nussbaum (12th, 4:47.57) and Riebling (16th, 4:52.62) in the 500 freestyle; and Wang (14th, 1:00.85) in the 100 breaststroke.

Notes: Smith recorded Automatic All-American times in the 200 and 500 freestyle.

Smith went unbeaten in individual events during the post-season, winning the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke at the conference championship and the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle at the Class LL and State Open meets.

Ridgefield’s 200 medley relay also posted an Automatic All-American time and broke its own school record of 1:34.31 (set at this season’s Class LL meet).

The previous school record in the 400 freestyle relay (3:11.12) was set by former RHS standouts Andrew Klutey, Grayson Smith, Thomas Parks and Brian Bollerman in 2011.

Ridgefield was disqualified in the 200 freestyle relay at Saturday’s State Open.