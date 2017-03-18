Robert A. Baumler, 89, doctor

Dr. Robert A. Baumler died on March 7 at Meadow Ridge in Redding. He was 89.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y. on Aug. 26,1927, Baumler was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, Canisius College, and University of Buffalo Medical School where he was awarded an MD degree in 1952.

He was in the private practice of internal medicine and cardiology and on the staff of the Buffalo General Hospital until 2007 when he retired and moved to Connecticut.

He was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, The American College of Cardiology, and the Council for Clinical Cardiology of the American Heart Association. He was a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the State University of New York’s School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

He was a past president of the Buffalo Academy of Medicine, the Western NY Affiliate of the American Heart Association and the Medical Alumni of the Medical School.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Hatch Baumler, his daughter, Ann Baumler Harrington (husband Steve) of Ridgefield, his brother, Raymond, and his sister, Marjorie Baumler Edwards, two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Contributions can be made to the Mark Twain Library in Redding. A service of remembrance will be held later in the spring.