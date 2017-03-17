Patricia Ann Capilli, RHS Class of 1979

Patricia Ann (Collins) Capilli, 55, of Ridgefield, wife of John G Capilli, died on Tuesday morning March 16th. Patti was born on March 29, 1961 in New Rochelle, NY; a daughter of the late Frank J and Theresa (Deeley) Collins, moving with them to Ridgefield in 1963. She attended St Mary School and Ridgefield public schools graduating with the class of 1979. In 2012, she earned an Associate degree of Science in Liberal Arts from Western CT State University.

Though she missed her eagerly anticipated St Patrick’s day arrival by a few weeks she was nonetheless endowed with the very spirit of Cead mile Failte. Her abundant sense of hospitality was evidenced early on with high school “Collinsburger” parties hosted at her parent’s home on Bobby’s Court and her employment at legendary town institutions Ridgefield Ice Cream Shop, Galloway’s, and Touchstone’s.

She later spent many years assisting others establish their homes in her career as a mortgage originator at the Village Bank and Ridgefield Bank.

She left banking to focus on her growing family, daughter Cara and son John Jr. During this time she harnessed her talents in service of her children’s schools and sports; her aging parents; and her wide and loving circle of friends and neighbors. An enthusiastic cook she provided meals in good times and bad, hosted impressive holiday gatherings, and chaired Gala committees for St. Mary School and Immaculate High School. In recent years, she provided marketing support for Ridgefield Little League and photographer Phil Garlington.

In addition to her husband of 23 years, She will be greatly missed by her sisters Christine Collins (Greg Davis) of Woodbury, Maura (Douglas) Fiacco of New Fairfield, Margaret “Peggy” (Sean) Murphy of Watertown, and Kathryn (Stephen) Metzker of Newtown, as well as many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday March 21st, 2017 at 10:15 AM at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Monday, March 20th from 4 to 8 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Patricia A. Capilli Scholarship Fund, St. Mary School, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield, CT 06877 or to Regional Hospice and Home Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.