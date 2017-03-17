The Ridgefield Press

Alternating one-way traffic returns early next week on Route 35

By Truelian Lee on March 17, 2017 in Community, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Residents driving on the Route 35 bridge by the Fox Hill condominiums early next week should expect to see alternating one-way traffic, according to Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation.

The traffic will occur from Monday, March 20 through Wednesday, March 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. — weather permitting.

According to a news release sent earlier this morning, drivers should reduce speeds as they encounter the work zone. The construction will not prevent people from accessing local businesses.

 

Related posts:

  1. Alternating one-way traffic returns to Route 35 Wednesday through Friday
  2. Holidays will mean a pause to alternating one-way traffic
  3. Lane shifting starts at Route 35 bridge
  4. Bridge work, Main Street, traffic: What more does the state have planned?

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Ridgefield boys hockey faces West Haven in state semis tonight Next Post PepsiCo supports two Playhouse series
About author
The Ridgefield Press

Truelian Lee


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress