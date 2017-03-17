Residents driving on the Route 35 bridge by the Fox Hill condominiums early next week should expect to see alternating one-way traffic, according to Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation.

The traffic will occur from Monday, March 20 through Wednesday, March 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. — weather permitting.

According to a news release sent earlier this morning, drivers should reduce speeds as they encounter the work zone. The construction will not prevent people from accessing local businesses.