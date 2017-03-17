WKRI 95 DJs Ethan Carey and Lou Milano will broadcast live from Tigers’ Den in Ridgefield today — Friday, March 17 — as part of the restaurant’s St. Patrick’s Day party.

There will be a wide variety of activities at the event, which runs from 6-11 p.m.

The Ethan and Lou Show will start broadcasting at 6:30 and run through 8:30 p.m., playing games and organizing giveaways of assorted merchandise.

Other entertainment includes Irish dancers from Thorne Academy, Irish music from DJ WendiPopRock of PopRox Productions, and free face painting.

Tigers’ Den will also offer food and drink specials, such as corn beef and cabbage, reuben sandwiches, and baked potato soup.

“We’ve done something every year, but this is by far the biggest we’ve planned,”said owner Joseph Attonito. “We’re looking forward to having a great, fun night, with awesome food and a lot of really entertaining activities going on.”

Attonito said hosting The Ethan and Lou Show was a “no-brainer.”

“WKRI 95, the rock station, reached out and wanted to know if we wanted to be the host of their St. Paddy’s Day party,” he said. “We have all the publicity of having the show here, and Ethan and Lou will be here doing a lot of awesome giveaways.” He added, “Once the radio station got involved, the party took off…

“St. Paddy’s Day is a bigger restaurant and bar night, and it’s something we like to have a fun event during. We don’t want to just be there; we want to make Tiger’s Den the go-to place. That’s always been our goal here: to be the town’s and the community’s go-to restaurant and bar for fun activities, promos, entertainment, and sports. And today gives us a chance to tie that all in.”