The Ridgefield Press

Branchville Elementary School hosts math night

By The Ridgefield Press on March 17, 2017 in Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Pictured from left: Branchville Elementary School second graders Gabrielle Tuttle, Audrey Wark and Principal Keith Margolus.

On Tuesday, March 7, the Branchville Elementary School hosted Family Math Night. Branchville Elementary School Math Specialist Prajakta Oppel, together with the Branchville PTA, designed the event to encourage excitement and positivity about math and problem solving. A series of math-themed activity stations and games, as well as a jelly-bean filled estimation station, were arranged around the school’s cafeteria, each encouraging students and their families to work together to solve problems and enhance their love of learning for math.

Branchville Elementary School Principal Keith Margolus said, “Math Night is a way for us to foster the growth of the mathematical mindset in our students, and to encourage them to keep pushing forward, even when something is hard.”

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post ‘Pippin’ opens tonight Next Post Plant-based diet is topic of talk
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress