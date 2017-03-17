Branchville Elementary School hosts math night

On Tuesday, March 7, the Branchville Elementary School hosted Family Math Night. Branchville Elementary School Math Specialist Prajakta Oppel, together with the Branchville PTA, designed the event to encourage excitement and positivity about math and problem solving. A series of math-themed activity stations and games, as well as a jelly-bean filled estimation station, were arranged around the school’s cafeteria, each encouraging students and their families to work together to solve problems and enhance their love of learning for math.

Branchville Elementary School Principal Keith Margolus said, “Math Night is a way for us to foster the growth of the mathematical mindset in our students, and to encourage them to keep pushing forward, even when something is hard.”