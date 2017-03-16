Patricia (Collins) Capilli, 55, of Ridgefield, wife of John G. Capilli, mother of Cara and John Jr., sister of Christine Collins, Maura Fiacco, Margaret Murphy and Kathryn Metzker, daughter of the late Frank and Theresa (Delley) Collins, died on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at the Regional Hospice of Western CT Center for Comfort Care and Healing, Danbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Ridgefield. Interment will be private.

The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Monday, March 20, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Capilli’s memory may be made to The Patricia A. Capilli Scholarship Fund, St. Mary School, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield, CT 06877 or to Regional Hospice and Home Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.