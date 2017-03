Ridgefield women are invited to “Ladies Night Out” at the Lounsbury house tonight — Thursday, March 16 — to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature complimentary food and wine as well as free massages.

Attendees will have the chance to “eat, drink, mingle, and shop for lucky treasures.”

Tickets are on sale at: lounsburyhouse.org