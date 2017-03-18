Stepping Out: Classical music at Shir Shalom, A2A award, and Artists Salon

Artist Whitten to receive Aldrich’s A2A award

Artist Jack Whitten will receive the third annual A2A award at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum’s annual gala benefit and auction on May 6.

Abstract painter Whitten has a long history at the museum. Founder Larry Aldrich championed Whitten’s work and purchased the painting Shadows for his collection in 1971. His work was also featured in Aldrich’s then new non-profit exhibition space, The Soho Center for Visual Arts, on Prince Street in New York City in 1974.

Classical music on Sabbath

A Suite Shabbat, classical music for the Sabbath, on Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Congregation Shir Shalom will feature two young musicians.

Camden Archambeau on cello and Rachel Li on piano will be playing the three pieces in From Jewish Life, composed by Ernest Bloch in 1924.

Li is a sophomore and a figure skater at Brookfield High School. She started her piano lessons with Felicia Zhang, then became a pupil of Margarita Nuller in 2013.

She won first place of seventh grade at the 35th Audrey Thayer Piano Competition in 2014.

In 2015 she won first place of the Elementary Middle School section in the 38th Renee Fisher piano competition.

Cellist Archambeau, 15, is a sophomore at Weston High School. He is in his second year as a member of the New York Youth Symphony, and became acting assistant principal cello in 2017. He served three of the past six years as principal cellist with the Danbury Community Orchestra and also performed with the Danbury Symphony Orchestra.

The community is welcome to the worship service, conducted by Rabbi David Reiner and Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray. Refreshments will follow the service. More information is available at 203-438-6589 or ourshirshalom.org

Artists Salon Sunday at Guild

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists has rescheduled its Artists Salon to Sunday, March 19, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Co-chairs Roy Weinstein and Richard Rodamar have a program that includes a video presentation about photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, with a discussion about fine art photography to follow. Anyone interested in photography is invited to attend. It is free and open to the public. RGOA is located at 34 Halpin Lane.

Regular gallery hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 12-4 p.m. For more information, visit rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.

Winter concert at Ridgefield Crossings

Howard Williams Winter Concert Series presents the Chris Coogan Trio, Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Ridgefield Crossings, 640 Danbury Road.

Coogan, a composer, performer, teacher, choir director, and producer, is rooted in the

jazz and gospel tradition. His repertoire includes jazz, fusion jazz and boogie-woogie. Free admission; 203-403-4383.