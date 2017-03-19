Library Lines: Finding your next read

Our librarians are always looking for ways to enhance our readers advisory services. The Ridgefield Library online catalog now draws from NoveList, a trusted source of expert recommendations for help in finding that next good read.

Click on the entry for any title to find read-alikes with an explanation of why the match has been chosen. Find suggestions for other authors based on your reading interests. Want to know the order of books in a favorite series? Click on the entry for any series’ title, and all the books will be displayed in the proper order. Do you like James Patterson novels because of their fast-paced quality or Paula McClain’s character-driven writing style? You’ll find lists of other authors who capture these elements in their books. This enhanced catalog content is available for children’s, teen and adult fiction and nonfiction, as well as for audiobooks.

To explore the full content of NoveList, visit the Readers’ Resources page on our website. Here you’ll find book suggestions for all interests and all ages along with lists of award winners and discussion guides.

Finally, don’t hesitate to ask our staff for reading recommendations. It’s what we love to do.

Dorothy Pawlowski is head of adult services at the Ridgefield Library. She may be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 11003, or email [email protected]