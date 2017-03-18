Thrift Shop: Help with our move

The Thrift Shop is moving and we need your help! Later this spring, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop will relocate to 21 Governor Street into the building that was formerly the temporary home of the Ridgefield Library and before that Balducci’s and Hay Day. It’s a wonderful space, centrally located, with expanded parking and a convenient donation drop-off area. Most importantly, it will more than double the size of our showroom and provide five times more storage space so we can keep our inventory turning and plentiful.

While our shop income will pay for our operating expenses, there are significant renovation and moving costs. Here’s how you can help us: 1) Make a financial donation. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has supported the Ridgefield community for 80 years. Checks may be payable to the Ridgefield Thrift Shop and mailed to 15 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield CT 06877, or dropped off at the shop. 2) Give us your bookshelves, curio cabinet, buffet, table, etc., for use in our showroom or storage area. Send a picture of the item to [email protected] to contact us. 3) Keep your donations coming. We love a full house — the more we get, the more we sell, the more we give.

Thanks for your help and support.