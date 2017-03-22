When Wilton resident Chris Brubeck and his band Triple Play take the stage at the Ridgefield Playhouse on April 15 for a benefit concert in support of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO), it will be a fitting coda to a yearlong collaboration. Chris Brubeck, son of the late jazz pianist and composer Dave Brubeck, is a Grammy-nominated composer with an impressive body of symphonic and contemporary work. He was commissioned by the RSO last spring to compose a piece incorporating the full orchestra and the SPHERE organization (Special People’s Housing, Education, Recreation, and Employment) of Ridgefield. The resulting piece, Sphere of Influence, was performed to a capacity audience at the RSO’s season-opening concert in October to much acclaim.

After such a successful collaboration, the RSO decided to forgo a traditional dinner-dance gala for its annual fund-raiser and ask Brubeck to headline a benefit concert instead.

“Chris and Triple Play are incredibly talented and versatile musicians” said Laurie Kenagy, RSO executive director. “We hope everyone will join us for an evening of great live music to support live music.”

Triple Play, featuring Brubeck, Joel Brown and Peter Madcat Ruth, performs a vivid repertoire encompassing blues, standards, New Orleans grooves, jazz, and innovative original works. Their performances have been described as rollicking good fun with show-stealing flair and virtuosity by the Los Angeles Times, and the Chicago Tribune calls Chris “a 21st-Century Leonard Bernstein.”

Two-time L.A. Music Critic Award winner and Chappaqua resident Frank Shiner will kick off the festivities with his special brand of blue-eyed soul, performing selections from his new album, Lonely Town, Lonely Street.

Tickets are $75 through ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795. All concert proceeds benefit the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, ridgefieldsymphony.org.