ROARings: Adorably anxious Gunnar

Meet handsome 1-year-old Gunnar, a Weimador mix, in need of a human and dog family. While this breed mix can be large in stature, Gunnar is medium-sized. Being well-socialized, he is great with both small and large children and dogs, loves outdoor play and walks nicely on a leash. Gunnar, for unknown reasons, suffers from separation anxiety.

Separation anxiety is a condition in which a dog exhibits stress and/or behavioral problems when left alone. Unlike simple boredom, it is a form of panic that affects the dog the whole time while alone. Separation anxiety behaviors can include continuous or excessive barking, intense pacing, severe panting, and if the dog is confined, prolonged attempt to escape. The last one could result in injury to the dog.

Fortunately, Gunnar, when left in the company of another dog or dogs while his family is away, is comforted by these doggie companions. For this reason, ROAR requires that Gunnar’s adoptive family include another friendly dog or dogs.

Gunnar is up to date on vaccinations and is microchipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $350.

The ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street with adoption hours Thursday through Monday.

To preview handsome Gunnar and all our lovely dogs and cats, go to roar-ridgefield.org.