It’ll be a hard day’s night, but you can get by with a little help from [your] friends.

On Friday, March 24, beginning at 7 p.m. sharp, we’ll be hosting the Battle of Ridgefield IV — our annual history trivia contest. This year, the 240th anniversary of the first Battle of Ridgefield, we’ll be testing your Revolutionary history. And you can be a part of the competition, earning bragging rights and the coveted fountain trophy.

This year’s competition anticipates the re-enactment of the original Battle of Ridgefield and will include a contest-within-a-contest for anyone following the museum online: the antique battle print superimposed with cartoon bubbles that has become the informal symbol of the trivia contest will be Beatles-themed, with Benedict Arnold voicing six different appropriate titles or lyrics. Teams able to capture all six of the song titles correctly by the evening of the battle will receive a head start of three points. Find the contest at keelertavernmuseum.org or on the museum’s facebook page.

The contest is open to teams of up to six, at $10 per entrant. So recruit team members to supply the answers that you don’t know and join the fun with a chance to make some history of your own. Call 203-438-5485 to register your team.