The human tolerance for dog poop may be incremental — that is, the ability of a civilized person to accept these intrusions of nature may creep upward as offenses pile up. But most folks also have a limit, maybe even a breaking point.

And for those starting to feel that way, First Selectman Rudy Marconi has been talking about the formation of a committee to take on the problem.

“We have a couple of people who are interested in volunteering,” he said. “If there’s anyone out there who’d like to volunteer, maybe help come up with a solution, we’d love to move this forward.”

If nominations were open from the floor, the name of Molly McGeehin might come up.

Could counting signify some kind of Rubicon?

Consider a Facebook posting by McGeehin, who has until recently navigated the reefs and shoals of marriage, motherhood, volunteerism, and an accounting career well enough to stay out of divorce court, launch two children into successful adulthood, serve as a one-woman local environmental group, and get herself elected town treasurer.

On March 7 — not quite “the ides of March,” but beware the path you walk, Caesar — this posting appeared on Facebook:

“Yesterday I decided to get some fresh air and increase my endorphins by walking around the Parks & Rec facility. I counted 17 piles of dog poop along the path and 12 bags of dog poop thrown into the woods! The Town provides plastic bags at 4 different locations for those who forget to bring their own bags and trash receptacles at 2 of these locations so it is disconcerting to witness such a blatant disregard for the walkers and runners who also use the path.

“It would be great to be able to appreciate the beauty of the native fern, bloodroot, trillium, jack-in-the-pulpit and mullein plants as they begin to bloom instead of looking down to avoid stepping in a pile of poop. So, with Earth Day just a few weeks away, please pick up your pet’s piles of litter so we can all enjoy a walk in the woods.”

Well said, Molly.

One suggestion

Marconi’s recent public lamentations on the problem have yielded not only a few phone calls and potential volunteers but one substantive suggestion.

A public-spirited citizen supplied Marconi with a photograph of a street-side poop service set — offering a supply of bags for pet owners who might have forgotten, as well as a container for, presumably, their appropriately bagged contributions to public decency.

“You pull the bag out of the top, pick it up, tie it off, put it in the receptacle,” Marconi said.

The photo showed them in a deep green plastic color that, with the rectangular size and shape, suggested the ball-washing stations found around golf courses.

“There may be some much better mouse traps out that there that we decide to go with,” Marconi said.

Whatever model is settled upon could be placed around, strategically.

“In very discreet locations that are, in a way, not visible from the road — or barely visible, so it doesn’t in any way disrupt the character of our Main Street,” Marconi said.

How many?

“I don’t have any idea. I don’t know how far apart they should be.”

Volunteers

This is the task that has him looking for that special cadre of volunteers.

“Put together a committee,” he said. “Researching what other other towns are doing.

“A lot of people have voiced a concern about the issue. Here’s an opportunity to get involved. And hopefully we can come up with a good solution,” Marconi said.

“But I am sure no matter what the solution is, we will always have those who will act on their own and ignore any request for compliance.”