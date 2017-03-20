Difficult conversations workshop at Founders Hall Friday

Learn how to handle difficult conversations in a workshop at Founders Hall on Friday, March 24 at 1pm. Family counselor Daniel Joynt, Ph.D., L.P.C., who specializes in conflict management, notes that when conversations are managed well, all involved benefit; but if managed poorly, those conversations can destroy couples, families or social relationships.

In the seminar, Joynt will offer practical tools to help connect successfully with others. He will guide participants through an examination of strengths and weaknesses, and will show how to use ‘active listening’ as a way to reach understanding. Through a series of activities and role-playing in simulated situations, participants will learn how to apply those tools.

Founders Hall, located at 193 Danbury Road, is a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older. This seminar is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.founders-hall.org.