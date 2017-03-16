Evan Gottfried to perform childrens concert

Evan Gottfried will perform a concert, Music for Little Ones, for families with children ages 5 and under at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday, March 18, from 11:30 to 12:15.

Gottfried’s music encourages children’s creativity while allowing them to be silly and have a good time. Adults need to accompany children to this performance, which is free of charge with no registration required.

For more information, see his website, evangottfried.com, or call children’s services at 203-438-2282, ext. 12020. It’s part of the library’s Concerts for Young Families series.