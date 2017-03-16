The Ridgefield Press

Evan Gottfried to perform childrens concert

By The Ridgefield Press on March 16, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Evan Gottfried will perform a concert, Music for Little Ones, for families with children ages 5 and under at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday, March 18, from 11:30 to 12:15.

Gottfried’s music encourages children’s creativity while allowing them to be silly and have a good time. Adults need to accompany children to this performance, which is free of charge with no registration required.

For more information, see his website, evangottfried.com, or call children’s services at 203-438-2282, ext. 12020. It’s part of the library’s Concerts for Young Families series.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Rasmussen takes over as Ridgefield girls golf coach
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress