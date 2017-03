Ridgefield singer/songwriter Georgie Brennan will be out performing in support of his new album Fortify, as well as popular hits spanning the decades, at the Tigers’ Den, 23 Catoonah Street, on Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. The admission is free and the show is suitable for the entire family. Reservations are recommended. 203-431-0200.

No related posts.