Church plans meeting for summer service trip

By The Ridgefield Press on March 16, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

An informational meeting for high school students and adults interested in participating in this summer’s service trip to HOME in Orland, Maine, will be held at the First Congregational Church on Wednesday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

This summer’s trip will take place from June 25 to July 1. No construction experience is necessary, just a willingness to work and serve in a Christian environment. The work includes rebuilding structures, roofing houses, painting, and other construction projects.

Registration is scheduled for the evening of April 5 at the church. For more information, contact Bob and Tammy Roth at [email protected] or 203-438-3887.

