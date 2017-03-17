Alice Mattison to explore novel-writing process

The pleasures and perils of writing a novel will be the topic of a talk by Alice Mattison at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m.

Mattison’s new book, The Kite and the String: How to Write with Spontaneity and Control — and Live to Tell the Tale, was described as a generous, empathetic writer’s companion in a starred review in Kirkus and called a book-length master class by The Atlantic.

Mattison is the author of six novels and four collections of short stories. She lives in New Haven and teaches fiction at Bennington College.

For more information and to register: ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.