The Ridgefield Press

Alice Mattison to explore novel-writing process

By The Ridgefield Press on March 17, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

The pleasures and perils of writing a novel will be the topic of a talk by Alice Mattison at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m.

Mattison’s new book, The Kite and the String: How to Write with Spontaneity and Control — and Live to Tell the Tale, was described as a generous, empathetic writer’s companion in a starred review in Kirkus and called a book-length master class by The Atlantic. 

Mattison is the author of six novels and four collections of short stories. She lives in New Haven and teaches fiction at Bennington College.
For more information and to register: ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post PepsiCo supports two Playhouse series Next Post Spring Stroll includes Gone Country BBQ
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress