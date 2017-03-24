Knit with Ridgefield Continuing Education

The Ridgefield Press

March 24, 2017

Studio Knitting for All is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, for both beginners and those with experience. Instructor Lizabeth Doty will provide practice needles and practice yarn until the participant determines a project. After the selection of a project, the participant will purchase the necessary supplies. Projects have included knitting a scarf, sweater, blanket, and handbag.

The seven-session class meets on Tuesdays, April 4, 18, 25; May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Park School. Cost is $149.  Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $111. Class size limited. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

