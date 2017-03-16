Library seeks board members

The Ridgefield Library Association is seeking applications from local residents for membership on its board of directors. Self-nominations are encouraged. Three-year terms begin on July 1.

The board is a “working board,” with up to 16 members who are responsible for the organization’s fiduciary oversight, strategic planning and policy setting. Board members help the library raise the nearly 30% of its annual operating budget that comes through fund raising, donations and gifts.

Among this year’s priorities is to assist in the transition of new Library Director Brenda McKinley, who assumed her position in January. The board will be working with McKinley to define the library’s strategic vision.

Skills in demand include finance, development and marketing.

The application deadline is March 31. More information is available from McKinley at [email protected]