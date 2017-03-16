The Ridgefield Press

Orientation planned for Jesse Lee service project

By The Ridgefield Press on March 16, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Orientation sessions for Appalachia Service Project (ASP) volunteers begin on Thursday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 28, both from 6:30 to 9 p.m., in the lower level of the main sanctuary building of Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church.

ASP is a national Christian volunteer organization that sends volunteers on weeklong mission trips to make homes warmer, safer and drier in the southeast. This year’s trip is July 1 to 9 and is open to adults and to teens who will have completed their freshman year of high school. Especially needed this year are adults — both those who have teens coming along and those who don’t.

Church membership, Ridgefield residency and construction experience is not required — basic construction skills and safety rules are taught before going.

More information on the March orientation meeting is available at jesseleeasp.org or from Linda Shackelford at 914-763-8165.

