The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Continuing Education: Test Drive a New Career

By The Ridgefield Press on March 25, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Test Drive a New Career — Internships and Encore Careers Possibilities for Adults with Boomer Den is a new workshop available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Fran Trelease is president of Boomer Den, LLC, a Connecticut agency that helps mid-life and downsized professionals seek ways to reenter the workforce.

She has a workshop geared toward the mid-life adult who is newly out of work, underemployed or working part-time, nearing retirement at another job or a stay-at-home parent ready to rejoin the workforce.

The workshop meets on Wednesday, April 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $31. Ridgefield residents age 62 and older or disabled pay $24. Another session is available on July 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post RVNA Today: The health fair is back Next Post Murph's Turf: D1 state title now a reality for Ridgefield
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress