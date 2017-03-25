Ridgefield Continuing Education: Test Drive a New Career

Test Drive a New Career — Internships and Encore Careers Possibilities for Adults with Boomer Den is a new workshop available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Fran Trelease is president of Boomer Den, LLC, a Connecticut agency that helps mid-life and downsized professionals seek ways to reenter the workforce.

She has a workshop geared toward the mid-life adult who is newly out of work, underemployed or working part-time, nearing retirement at another job or a stay-at-home parent ready to rejoin the workforce.

The workshop meets on Wednesday, April 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $31. Ridgefield residents age 62 and older or disabled pay $24. Another session is available on July 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.