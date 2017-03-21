Rosenfield Foundation donates 518 books

Over the last few months, the Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation has been collecting new books to support Family & Children’s Aid. Every book donated was matched by the foundation, bringing the total number of books donated to 518.

The foundation was created to honor Max Rosenfield, a young boy from Ridgefield who died at the age of 7. His birthday was May 18, coincidentally mirroring the 518 books donated. The books are a gift to celebrate Max and to share his love of reading.

To learn more about the Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation, visit maxmichaelrosenfield.org