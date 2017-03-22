Cook fish without fear with Ridgefield Continuing Education

Cooking Fish Without Fear (Thursdays, April 6, 20, and 27) is a new class in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Participants will experiment with various techniques of preparing fish; learn which fish are the healthiest to eat and discover quick and easy fish dishes.

Instructor Laura Torok-Lobelson holds a master of science in human nutrition.

Classes meet from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. at Scott Ridge Middle School. Tuition is $71. Supplies are provided by instructor for a fee of $10-12 payable at each class. Advance registration required. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.