Ridgefield Continuing Education to offer one-on-one career workshops

One-on-one career workshops and job search workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Résumé Assistance, Fridays, March 31 and April 28, from 1 to 2 p.m., ($49 per one hour session). Instructor is Glenna McNally.

Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search, Friday, March 31, from noon to 1 p.m. ($49 per session). Instructor is Louzette Dovaras.

Test Drive a New Career, LinkedIn One on One, Interview Skills Training and Career Assessments (covers Myers-Briggs, Skills Card Sorts and more) are available in May and June or can be scheduled. Advance registration required.

Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.