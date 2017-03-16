The Ridgefield Press

New phone numbers at The Press

The Ridgefield Press has updated the phone system to Google Voice, changing all staff phone numbers.

Readers and advertisers who call the general number — 203-438-6544 — will hear options to speak with editorial, advertising, and circulation staffs.

Callers may also direct dial the following:

Editor Steve Coulter

— 475-215-0062

Reporter Macklin Reid

475-215-0076

Reporter Ivanha Paz

— 475-215-0042

Sports Editor Tim Murphy

— 475-215-0091

Advertising Sales Rep Laurie Campbell

— 203-424-1302

Classified Advertising

— 800-372-2790

Circulation

— 203-402-2347

