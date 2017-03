The Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common are bringing back author Brad Parks to discuss Say Nothing, his latest domestic thriller, at an author talk on Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m. at the library.

Parks is a former reporter for The Washington Post and The Star-Ledger and the only author to have won the Shamus, Nero, and Lefty crime fiction awards. Books will be available for sale and for signing at the event.

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282 for more information.