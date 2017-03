Key Private Bank has announced the appointment of Ridgefield resident Virginia “Ginny” Kuper to senior vice president and market leader serving its Hudson Valley and Metro New York market. Kuper will be responsible for leading a team of 10 local private bankers who provide financial planning, investment, trust, and banking solutions for high net worth individuals and families.

Kuper was previously at Wells Fargo Private Bank as a regional manager in the metropolitan New York market.