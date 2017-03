To the Editor:

Thank you for committing to a 2018-19 implementation of later school times.

Please keep an open mind to opportunities that might present themselves for 2017-18 implementation. Other districts have done it and so can we!

Parents are counting on you to do everything in your power to contribute to the health of our children, and sending our children to school too early is the least healthy thing we do for them each day.

Christine Santori