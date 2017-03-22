To the Editor:

President Donald Trump, a sort of an enigmatic figure. One of those people who could either be ridiculously smart or ridiculously stupid. There is no absolute medium on that spectrum. Nevertheless, the crooked media that rhymes with shmee shmen shmen decides to paint Trump as a devil, when, in reality, the case is quite the opposite. Thankfully, I have compiled a list of 10 reasons that not only prove the fake news crooked non-bigly totally biased media wrong, but to enlighten the people of Ridgefield of all the good that President Vladimir Trump has done for our beautiful country.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

JT Rampolla