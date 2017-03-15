Dolores B. Goddard, loving mother and grandmother

Dolores B. Goddard, a longtime Ridgefield resident passed away peacefully on March 13, 2017, in Bethel, CT. She was 86.

Born in Manhattan, NY, Dolores attended Hunter High School before marrying Dennis T. Goddard. The couple had four children. After multiple corporate moves, Dolores settled in Ridgefield in the early 1960s and lived on North Salem Road.

In 1966, the help meet new friends and give back to her new home Dolores was part of a small group who founded the Ridgefield Women’s Club. She also was an avid member of the Welcome Wagon, to help new families orient themselves in Ridgefield.

After a brief time living in northern New Jersey she moved her family back to Ridgefield to Barry Avenue. This let Dolores turn her passion for Americana antiques and restoring early American furniture into a small business and for a time in the early 1970s, her Hidden Door Antiques was on Catoonah Street.

From the mid-1970s while being a full time mother to her four teens, Dolores was a regular fixture in Ridgefield real estate business, having been a partner in one firm, a sales manager, and a sales person in several other agencies, most recently William Pitt Sotheby’s. When she retired from real estate Dolores was most happy volunteering at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop and settling down with the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle.

Throughout her life Dolores was a passionate crafter and was a beautiful seamstress, needle worker, and doll-maker.

Dolores is survived by her son, Dennis S. Goddard of Los Angeles, CA, her daughter, Donna G. Pace of Bethel, CT, her daughter Lisa G. Rossi of Washington, DC, her brother Harry Butts of Culpeper, VA, and seven beloved grandchildren. She is predeased by her son, Mitchell C. Goddard of Ridgefield.

A memorial prayer service will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the direction of the family.