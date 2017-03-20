The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Reverse Robin Hood approach

By The Ridgefield Press on March 20, 2017 in Commentary, Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I see the first selectman is looking into suing the state over the plan to pass some of the cost of teacher pensions to the communities. I would think the Ridgefield community with pride on hard work and self-help and taking responsibility would not want other less well off communities around the state to subsidize our teachers’ pensions, instead of taking the reverse Robin Hood approach  — take from the poor; give to the rich.

Daniel C. Hudson  

