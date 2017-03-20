Recreation Notes: Spring Fling

Celebrate spring at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Spring Fling on Sunday, March 26, from noon to 4:30 at the recreation center. This free event will include inflatable obstacle courses and recreation swim with the pool slide available from 3:30 to 4:30. Balloon artists will be there from noon to 2, and the Jester Jim Juggling/Beatbox/Comedy show is from 2 to 3. Bring your whole family to this great event and don’t forget your swimsuits. Remember that any non-swimmer must be accompanied in the pool by an adult.

Restore your body and mind at our Gratitude Yoga with Sarah on Sunday, March 26, from 4 to 5:15 at the recreation center. You will learn restful poses that you can do at home or in any quiet space to help you through the stress of work, family and whatever life throws at you. This class is for people ages 16 and older and is free for recreation center members and $18 for non-members. No yoga experience is necessary, but you must be able to get down on the floor. Dress comfortably and bring a towel or a small blanket. To reserve your spot, call 203-431-2755 or email [email protected]. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org