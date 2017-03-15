Three may be a lucky number for Measi O’Rourke and Stanley Galanski, two Ridgefield residents heavily involved in organizing the St. Joseph Parenting Center 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Registration is still open for the third annual tournament, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chelsea Piers in Stamford Sunday, March 19.

“We hope it’ll be the biggest and the best of the tournaments that we’ve had so far,” Galanski said.

Galanski is the CEO of the Navigators Group, a title sponsor of the event, and a member of the board of directors at the St. Joseph Parenting Center. O’Rourke is the executive director of St. Joseph Parenting Center.

Both Galanski and O’Rourke would like to see more Ridgefield teams register.

For O’Rourke, Ridgefield played an instrumental role in her founding the St. Joseph Parenting Center.

“Ridgefield really helped me start this adventure,” she said. “And to this day, I still get a lot of support from the community, not only with funding, but with volunteering and teaching classes. So Ridgefield has truly been the backbone of this organization from the start.”

The tournament will feature a couple of changes this year, including electronic score broadcasts.

“The most exciting part this year is that we’re hoping to have people be able to see on their digital devices their team’s scores and the games for the next round,” Galanski said. “Up until now, it’s depended on me to shout the scores and what games are playing at each court, since we have up to eight games playing at once near the start of the tournament.”

The tournament started as a creative idea to raise money.

In 2015, Galanski was a new member of the St. Joseph board of directors, and he proposed the idea of a three-on-three tournament.

“We weren’t aware of this kind of tournament existing in Ridgefield, so we thought it was a nice chance to differentiate St. Joseph’s with a fun, cool event and, more importantly, raise money for a great cause,” he said. “Basketball, especially three-on-three, is a great sport, because it’s a great equalizer among all ages and skill sets. Anyone can play. You just need to have a pair of shoes and a good set of lungs.”

Both Galanski and O’Rourke have relished organizing the tournament each year.

“The best part of organizing this tournament is having something that is a little creative and different,” O’Rourke said. “It is a fun day, with a mixture of corporations and clients and parents alike registering teams.”