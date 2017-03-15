An “aerodynamic stall” and “total loss of engine power” have been identified as the probable cause of an airplane crash that took the lives of two 18-year-old Ridgefielders in September 2015.

Catherine Depuy, the pilot, and Ryan Adams, the flight’s only passenger, were both killed when the single-engine Cessna, rented at Hamilton Municipal Airport, crashed into a field in Morrisville, N.Y., on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, at 12:51 p.m., about a half-hour into the flight. Both were freshmen at Colgate University in Hamilton.

“The National Transportation Safety Board determines the probable cause(s) of this accident to be: The pilot’s failure to maintain airspeed and her exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle-of-attack, which led to an aerodynamic stall, following a total loss of engine power for reasons that could not be determined because post-accident examination of the airframe and engine did not reveal any anomalies that would have precluded normal operation,” said a report issued by NTSB investigators.

The board did not find any drug or alcohol use by the pilot.

“The Medical Examiner’s toxicology report for the pilot indicated the results were negative for volatiles, carbon monoxide, and tested drugs,” the safety board said.

The safety board provides the following analysis of the accident:

“The private pilot rented the airplane for a local pleasure flight and departed the airport with full fuel tanks. The airplane had been flying for about 30 minutes and then began a series of turns with its altitude fluctuating between 1,900 and 2,100 ft mean sea level (about 600 to 800 ft above ground level) …

“Postaccident examination of the airframe and engine did not reveal any evidence of pre-impact malfunctions; however, damage to the engine and its associated components precluded a functional check of the engine. Additionally, there were no anomalies noted or reported with the fuel source that would have resulted in a loss of engine power. Although the environmental conditions were favorable for serious carburetor icing at glide power, it is likely the pilot was operating the airplane in cruise flight before the reported engine fluctuations.”

Amid a lengthy “history of the flight” section, the 11-page report offers further details and descriptions:

“The airplane owner indicated that the pilot rented the airplane for the purpose of a pleasure flight. About 20 minutes after departure, he heard her announce on the VGC common traffic advisory frequency that she was over Colgate University, which was the last communication from her. He further indicated there was no distress call made by the pilot. …

“Witnesses who were located along or near the airplane’s final flight path reported hearing an engine malfunction, that was described as ‘spitting and sputtering.’ Several witnesses also reported that the engine experienced a total loss of power while the airplane was climbing, then it restarted when the airplane was descending. The engine was heard to lose power again while climbing consistent with the altitude increase during the last two radar returns, but the engine did not restart during the subsequent descent. The airplane was then observed to pitch nose-down and then ‘spiraled towards the ground.’ One of the witnesses who was located northwest of the accident site and was on a tractor with the engine running reported he did not see any smoke trailing the airplane.”

The safety board reports on the pilot’s previous flying experience, including in the plane that crashed:

“A review of the pilot’s logbook that contained entries from her first logged flight dated August 2, 2013, to her last logged flight dated September 2, 2015, revealed she logged a total time of 130.6 hours, of which 13.9 hours were as pilot-in-command (PIC). Of the 13.9 hours logged as PIC, 1.1 hours were in the accident airplane. In the last 90 and 30 days, she logged 14.1 hours and 3.4 hours, respectively, of which 2.9 hours were in the accident airplane. …

“The flights included practice departure stalls, approach to landing stalls, a power off stall from a left skidding turn, and several simulated engine failures; one of which culminated with a landing to a grass field. The airplane owner indicated that the accident pilot performed all the maneuvers ‘very well.’”

When the accident took place, it had been 35 years since the plane’s engine had been overhauled, the safety board reported, and it had been about six months since it was last inspected:

“Review of the engine logbook revealed the engine was overhauled last on June 26, 1980; the engine total time before overhaul was unknown. At the engine overhaul, new Slick magnetos were installed. The engine was installed at tachometer time 2,816, and had accrued about 2,059 hours since overhaul at the time of the accident.

“According to maintenance records, the airplane’s last annual inspection was signed off as being completed on April 8, 2015. … The airplane had been operated about 55 hours since the inspection.”

Weather observations cited in the report came from Griffiss International Airport in Rome, N.Y., 22 nautical miles north of accident site. The report says “the visibility was 10 statute miles and few clouds at 3,800 feet. The temperature and dew point were 17 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively…” Seven degrees Celsius is about 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

The safety board said “the temperature and dew point as reported at the time of the accident were favorable for ‘serious icing at glide power,’ ” according to Federal Aeronautics Administration (FAA) standards. The safety board, however, said it was likely the plane was being operated in “cruise flight” not “glide power.”

The safety board didn’t report problems with the fuel.

“The airplane was last fueled on September 19, 2015,” the report says. “According to fueler, both fuel tanks were filled with 100 low lead fuel to the top of each filler neck opening. The airplane had not been operated between the fueling and the departure of the accident flight.

Fueling of planes at the airport the Cessna took off from were suspended “immediately after the accident” but the report said no problems with the fuel were identified.

“Subsequent checks of airport fuel samples for specific gravity and contaminates did not reveal any anomalies. Further, there were no reports of fuel related issues from other airplanes that were fueled from the same source as the accident airplane.”

The report lists the lead investigator as Timothy W. Monville, and lists three additional participants in the investigation. The report was issued Jan. 31, 2017.