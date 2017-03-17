PepsiCo supports two Playhouse series

The Ridgefield Press

Pictured, left to right: Karen Sackowitz, sponsor relations manager for the Ridgefield Playhouse; Lauren Libby, senior sales director of PepsiCo Foodservice; Suzanne Brennan, community relations manager for the Playhouse; and Annette Robertson, development associate at the Playhouse.

PepsiCo has signed on as the sponsor of two title series — the Pepsi Rock Series and the Mountain Dew Country Series—for the 2017-18 Ridgefield Playhouse season. As a dual series title sponsor, PepsiCo continues to provide critical funding support needed to bring top named acts from the rock and country circuits to the Ridgefield Playhouse.

Notable shows for the current 2016-17 series include Lyle Lovett with John Hiatt, Phil Vassar, Melissa Etheridge, the Marshall Tucker Band, Jefferson Starship, Buddy Guy, and Barenaked Ladies, among many others.

