Rid Litter Days April 21-23

By The Ridgefield Press on March 14, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People, Schools · 0 Comments

The town of Ridgefield has deemed April 21-23 Rid Litter Days.

“Please do your part in keeping our town beautiful. Pick up litter on your adopted street or anywhere else you see it. Encourage family, friends and neighbors to help,” the town said in a post this week.

Refuse bags and safety vests may be picked up at Parks & Recreation at 95 Danbury Road or the Chamber of Commerce office at 13 Grove Street.

Drop-off points for filled refuse bags are:

  • Farmingville Elementary School, 324 Farmingville Road
  • East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge
  • Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road
  • Fox Hill Lake area, Bennetts Farm Road

Filled bags will be picked up by the highway department Monday morning, April 24.

If you need more information or have questions, email Barb Hartman at [email protected]

