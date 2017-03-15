The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: March 1-7

By The Ridgefield Press on March 15, 2017 in Business, Community, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Five houses and one condominium worth a total of $4,655,000 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between March 1 and March 7. The town received $11,637 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

19 Kellogg Street: Carol Solinger Trust of Odenton, Md., to Taimur Habib of Stamford, March 1, $860,000.

43 Buck Hill Road: Wells Fargo Bank Southwest of Frederick, Md., to Jaclyn Bean of Sprucewood Lane, March 2, $380,000.

130 Rising Ridge Road: DJ Townsend to James A. Fox of Acorn Place, March 3, $875,000.

6 Eustis Lane: Bennett Shuldman of West Palm Beach, Fla., to Matthew Morgan of North Salem Road, March 3, $1,310,000.

638 Danbury Road Unit #58 (Regency): Richard Dudley to Susan Hagan of Westport, March 3, $505,000.

25 Acorn Place: James and Amelia Fox to Andrew and Nancy Clavi of Silver Spring Park, March 6, $725,000.

