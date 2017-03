Ridgefield Chorale artistic director Daniela Sikora invites the community to a concert celebrating 40 years of inspiring individuals and connecting communities, featuring our greatest hits from 1976–2016.

The concert will take place at the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium in Ridgefield High School Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m.

Tickets available here or at the door https://www.eventbrite.com/e/top-of-our-40-tickets-32569898443